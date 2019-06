Kathmandu, 8 June: The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Sun Rise Bank Limited held recently has decided to appoint Niraj Kumar Shrestha, a resident of Narayanchour Naxal to the post of Chief Executive Officer.

According to the bank, his appointment will be effective from June 17. Shrestha started banking carrer in 1989 and held top posts in NIC Asia, Machhapuchhre and Global Bank, among others.

People’s News Monitoring Service