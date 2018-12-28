Senior leaders criticise Oli in CPN standing committee meeting

By Our Reporter

Disputes have spilled in the Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) in its standing committee meeting with majority of the senior leaders, including Bam Dev Gautam heavily criticising the government as well as the working style of party chair and Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.

They expressed their dissatisfaction with the poor performance of the party leadership and the government during the Standing Committee meeting, which was put off for three days owing to the dispute.

They criticised party chair Oli for not being able to run the government as per people’s expectations even though the party commanded two-thirds majority in the Parliament.

Moreover, the leaders also objected to the joint political document presented by two chairs of the party Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Speaking during the SC meeting, Gautam, Bhim Rawal, Ghanashayam Bhusal, Beduram Bhusal, Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Agni Sapkota and others a criticised the government’s performance.

They also criticised Oli for participating in the controversial Asia Pacific Summit and for accepting the award from its organisers.

However, party secretariat members Subas Chandra Nembang, who is also the party’s deputy parliamentary party leader, and Defence Ishwor Pokharel defended the government, saying it was on right track and doing enough to meet people’s expectations.

Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Security Gokarna Bista also defended the government. Senior leaders like Madhav Kumar Nepal and Jhalanath Khanal with the government’s performance. Shrestha said the Cabinet should take decisions only after consultations in the party.

Shrestha said usually the government was run by the party but it was not the case when it came to the Oli-led government. SC member Mani Thapa, while commenting on the performance of the party and the government, said the government had failed to live up to people’s expectations.

When the senior leaders criticised the two chairs, especially PM Oli, the meeting was put off till Wednesday as Dahal said he was not willing to speak when the leaders were disputing.