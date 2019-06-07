SAC to scrap PSC vacancies

Kathmandu, 8 June: Parliament’s State Affairs Committee is planning to direct the Public Service Commission (PSC) to scrap vacancies at various local units as these vacancies were against the principle of inclusive representation.

The committee has already drafted a decision to this effect but it has opted to wait until Monday to hear from Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration Lalbabu Pandit about the government’s position.

Most of the lawmakers on the committee, including those from both ruling and opposition parties, have demanded the scrapping of the PSC vacancies. At a meeting held on Friday, the lawmakers said the vacancies were not only against the spirit of federalism but also violated the constitutional provision on inclusive representation. They were divided whether to issue directions to the PSC for scrapping the vacancies on Friday itself or only after hearing from the minister on Monday.

