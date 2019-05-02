SAARC Finance Ministers meet

Kathmandu, 2 May: Amjad Hussain B. Sial, Secretary General of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), addressed the Thirteenth Informal Meeting of the SAARC Finance Ministers in Nadi of Fiji today. The theme of the meeting was financial inclusion.

In his address, the Secretary General said, “The primary objective of SAARC, as enshrined in its Charter, is to promote the welfare of the peoples of South Asia and to improve their quality of life through accelerated economic growth in the region.

According to SAARC Secretariat, he said that the theme of the meeting bore considerable significance in view of the increasing emphasis being given to regional economic and financial integration. “As we are aware, at the Eighteenth SAARC Summit, our leaders have reiterated their commitment to achieving the goal of the South Asian Economic Union in a phased and planned manner through creation of a Free Trade Area, a Customs Union, a Common Market, and a Common Economic and Monetary Union,” he said.

The Secretary General opined that despite significant expansion of microfinance and SME activities in the region, a large number of people were still poor and did not have access to financial services. “Pragmatic policies targeting those people who are still excluded from the financial system are the need of the hour,” he stated, adding that financial institutions, including cooperatives, could play a proactive role in promoting Financial Inclusion across the region.

He stated that mere financial inclusion may not be enough for promoting the welfare of the peoples of the region. “In order to achieve this objective, it is essential to work together towards attaining sustainable growth and inclusive development, along with meaningful financial inclusion,” he asserted.

People’s News Monitoring Service