Ruling CPN finalises province committees

By Our Reporter

The ruling Communist Party of Nepal has rganizat names of the leaders to be inducted in province committees after an exercise lasting for several months.

Party general secretary on Monday made public the names of the leaders inducted in the provincial committees by issuing a press note.

A meeting of the party secretariat held on November 28 had rganizat the names of the members.

The CPN had earlier rganizat the names of in-charge, joint in-charge, chairperson and secretary of the seven provincial committees. However, their appointment was drawn to controversies leading to the delay in appointing the members.

It was reported that that of the nominated members 43 per cent were from the then Maoist Centre and 56 per cent from the CPN-UML.

According to a press statement issued by party general secretary Bishnu Prasad Poudel, the party provincial committee of Province 1 has altogether 207 members.

Similarly, the party committee of Province 2 has 215, Province 3 has 217 and Gandaki Province 187 members.

Likewise, 203 members were selected for Province 5 and 175 for Karnali. Sudoor Pashchim Province will have a 183-member committee. .

The name of members and the size of the provincial committees have been fixed on the basis of negotiation between Prime Minister and CPN chairman KP Sharma Oli and another party chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda and other leaders of the former CPN-UML and CPN-Maoist Centre. However, the party has yet to sort out issues like the work division of the central committee members, the unification of sister rganizations and the selection of district committee chiefs.