Remittance inflow goes up

By Our Reporter

Remittance flow has increased noticeably in the first three months of the current fiscal year although the number of Nepali migrant workers has dropped significantly over the years.

The country received Rs. 247.17 billion in remittance during the first three months of the current fiscal year, according to Nepal Rastra Bank.

The remittance has increased by 37.3 per cent during the review period compared to a growth of 2.6 per cent during the same period the previous fiscal year, according to a current macroeconomic and financial report published by Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB).

In the review period, the number of workers outbound to Malaysia shrank noticeably.

A total of 58,713 Nepali workers went abroad in the first three months of the current fiscal year while 92,722 workers had gone abroad in the same period the previous fiscal year, according to the data of Department of Foreign Employment.