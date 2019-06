Kathmandu, 7 June: The Government has announced a public holiday in three districts of the Federal Capital–Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Lalitpur–for Sunday, June 9. Kathmanuites will get the holiday on that day on the occasion of Bhoto Dekhaune Jatra, the most significant event during the Rato Machhaindranathko Jatra, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

People’s News Monitoring Service