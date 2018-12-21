Provincial Council meeting to save federalism

By Our Reporter

With the increasing grievances expressed by the chief ministers of all seven provinces to work in absence of civil servants and relevant laws, the federal government this week held a meeting of Inter-Provincial Council (IPC) at Singha Durbar.

In absence of laws and employees and increasing administration cost of the provincial government, politicians as well as people have started raising questions about the relevance of federalism in Nepal. Even the chief ministers had said that the federal government was functioning to fail federalism.

The meeting was called also to tackle the questions on the importance and relevance of federalism

Addressing the two-day meeting, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli admitted the weaknesses in the implementation of federalism and said that the provinces might have faced some problems due to staff crunch.

Prime Minister Oli also refuted the allegation the civil servants were not cooperating with the government by denying to go to work in the province and local governments. He said that civil servants were fully supporting the federal and provincial governments to make federalism a success.

“It is not true that the civil servants are not supporting the federal and provincial governments. It is also not true that they are not working to make federalism a success,” he said.

He further said that although the government staff were not used to working in the federal setup, they were their best in support of the federal and provincial governments.

“Like us, the politicians, the staff are also new to the federal setup. They are also learning how to work under the new political system. They are supporting us to the extent possible with their knowledge and capacity,” he added.

Chief Ministers of all seven provinces aired their views in the meeting. Chief Ministers of Province 5 Shankar Pokharel, Mahendra Bahadur Shahi of Karnali Province and Trilochan Bhatta of Sudur Pashchim Province voiced their views and grievances on Monday while Chief Ministers of Province Number 1 Sherdhan Rai, Lalbabu Raut of Province 2, Dormani Poudel of Province 3 and Prithvi Subba Gurung of Gandaki Province had expressed their views on Sunday.

During the two-day meeting, the chief ministers raised issues such as government staff crunch, budget, planning laws and delay in the formation of National Natural Resources and Fiscal Commission.

Meanwhile, the meeting has formed a committee under Minister for Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa to prepare a study report on the ways to settle possible disputes among the centre and provinces, strengthen the provinces and revise laws and acts.

Other members in the taskforce are Finance Minister Dr Yuba Raj Khatiwada; Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration Lalbabu Pandit; Province 2 chief minister Lalbabu Raut and province 5 chief minister Shankar Pokhrel. It comprises Chief Secretary Lokdarshan Regmi as the member secretary.