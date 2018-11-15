Provincial and district level unification in CPN still in limbo

By Our Reporter

Even six months after the unification between the then CPN-UML and the Maoist Centre, their parties are yet to be unified in the province and district levels. Still the two parties exist in the districts and provinces. The delay in the unification process has created confusion regarding the conclusion of the unification process.

There is also a danger of split in the party when two separate parties continue to function in the district levels.

It is said that differences among the senior leadershave caused the delay in the unification process. Although both chairmen, PM Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal—have claimed that the unification process will complete soon. However, the unification process has come into a complete halt after senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal strongly objected to the selection of the province level in charge and office bearers of the party a few months ago.

When the two chairmen have been assuring the cadres that the unification process would complete soon, former Prime Minister and senior leader Jhala Nath Khanal said that the unification process in grass roots would complete by mid-December.

Khanal said this while addressing a tea reception in Ilam the other day. He said the committees constituted following the unification of the two parties were working to conclude the unification process.