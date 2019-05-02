President Bhandari’s arrival affects domestic, international flights

Kathmandu, 02 May: President Bidya Devi Bhandari, concluding her state visit to China, returned home on 1 May by shortening her trip by one day in Lhasa after she suffered from altitude sickness. Upon her arrival, the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) was closed for one hour from 10 to 11 am. Domestic aircrafts approaching TIA had to divert to Biratnagar and Pokhara due to closure of the Kathmandu airport for one hour. Accordingly, different international flights were kept on hold for about 30 minutes in the Simara sky.

A group of foreigners, who had gone for mountain flight had missed their international flight the same day as their aircraft was diverted to other airports.

Along with closure of the TIA, roads from Sinamangal to Maharajgunj were also closed causing traffic jam in the area. Angry vehicle drivers had blown horn as protest against traffic jam.

The government has been ignoring the plight of air passengers and road travelers during the visits of VVIPs.

