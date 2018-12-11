Police officers sacked in connection to Nirmala Panta case seek reinstatement

By Our Reporter

Two police officers sacked for negligence in investigating the case of rape and murder of Nirmala Panta had sought their reinstatement in the posts by submitting applications at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers.

Dilli Raj Bista, the former Kanchanpur Police Chief and Superintendent of Police, and Inspector Jagdish Bhatta on Sunday filed their applications at the Council of Ministers requesting government to restore their positions.

Bista and Bhatta were dismissed by the Home Ministry on October 25 in line with the recommendation forwarded by Police Headquarters after a probe committee accused them of mishandling evidence in the case.

Police HQ had sought expulsion of both suspended SP and Inspector under Police Regulations 2071, recommending the government to hold the duo accountable for gross negligence and for going against norms of lawful investigation.

Panta was murdered after rape on July 26. However, in five months after the murder, the police and the government have been clueless about the culprits. Many people suspect that the culprits were protected by the top politicians.

The delay in nabbing the culprits of the heinous crime has created a sort of tension across the nation with many organisations and people joining the protests launched seeking justice for Panta.

The country has witnessed series of protests involving activists, members of political parties and general public demanding the state to deliver justice to Nirmala Panta.

While her parents and realtives have been staging a hunger strike in Kanchnapur, a citizens’ struggle committee has announced slew of protest programmes demanding the government to deliver justice to Nirmala.

The protestors consisting of youth pasted posters, similar to the posters which the government had pasted a week ago, in Kathmandu demanding justice to the 13-year-old girl. But when police tore the posters, they have now started displaying stickers on their jackets, bags and bikes. By now several buses plying outside the valley have the stickers.

It seems the government cannot control the youths who have spearheaded the protests by applying the latest know-how.