PM vows to end corruption

By Our Reporter

Although the government has of late drawing flak for failing to maintain good governance, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had said that he would use every measure to curb corruption.

“I don’t see the effective implementation of the slogan ‘not indulging in corruption’, so I will try to come up with a new idea of ‘I will not indulge in corruption,” he said while addressing a programme jointly organised by the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on the occasion of the International Anti-Corruption Day 2018 recently

The PM vowed to be ruthless against corruption. He directed all CIAA officials to be ruthless as well.

He said that the country had the required laws, knowledge and institutions to fight against corruption and it was high time to apply them.

PM Oli reiterated his commitment that he would not commit corruption and wouldn’t allow others to do so.

Chief Commissioner of the CIAA Navin Kumar Ghimire said that the government should be more serious about controlling corruption as it had been institutionalising in various sectors.

Stating that the anti-graft body would use new techniques against corruption, he urged one and all not to remain silent wherever and whenever corruption existed.

Chief Secretary Lok Darshan Regmi promised every support required to the anti-graft body.

President of Transparency International Nepal Khem Raj Regmi stressed on the application of effective anti-corruption measures since the country was ranked poorly in the corruption perception index.