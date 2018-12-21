PM, government continue to draw criticism for hosting Asia Pacific Summit

By Our Reporter

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli as well as the government has still drawing criticism from the media, public as well as the leaders within the ruling Communist Party of Nepal for hosting the Asia Pacific Summit organised by a controversial Christian organisation and blowing national coffer for the INGO to organise the summit.

It was a big irony that the government of former Hindu Kingdom not only hosted the summit of the Christian missionary but also its Prime Minister stayed in a hotel to make the summit a success.

Interestingly, the Unification Church that organised the Summit in Kathmandu was created to fight the communists, but in Nepal, the powerful communist government used its resources including police and army men to make its summit a success.

The daily newspapers are continuing to carry write-ups against the summit while CPN leaders Jhalanath Khanal and Bhima Rawal heavily criticised the PM for accepting the prize and misusing his post for an INGO. At the end of the function, the Unification Church presented PM Oil an award of 100,000 US dollars which the PM accepted without seeking permission from a meeting of the Council of Ministers.

The difference was also noticed in the secretariat meeting of the top leaders of the ruling party, in which four of the nine members boycotted it recently. Although the leaders. including Khanal and Rawal boycotted the meeting citing that the PM did not respect the time, they had shown anger for his unnecessary attachment to the INGO’s summit.