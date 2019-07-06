Pakistani couple arrested

Kathmandu, 6 July: A Pakistani couple has been arrested for the second time for stealing foreign currency.

“Two Pakistani nationals have been arrested for theft of foreign currencies from Rajendra Shrestha’s Davis Metro Money Exchange at Jhochen, Lalitpur from where they have stolen 900 American Dollar, 3000 Saudi Riyal and 1400 Chinese Yuan,” the Nepal Police said in a release.The duo has been identified as 32-year-old Mohasin Khan and 31-year-old Puja Mohasin Khan native of Lahore, Pakistan.

As per the police, the couples went to money exchange office claiming they want to exchange 500 Saudi Riyal with the American dollar and stole the foreign currencies which came as their plan of forgery.

