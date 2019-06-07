Oli-Nepal dispute delays party integration process

Kathmandu, 7 June: Dispute between PM and co-chairman of Nepal Communist Paty (NCP) KP Sharma Oli and senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal has delayed party’s integration process.

On 6 June also, the meeting among Oli, Nepal and Pushpakamal Dahal, another co-chairman of the party ended without conclusion.

Specially, the dispute was surfaced on the issue of assigning in-charge and co-in-charge in 77 districts. When Oli wanted to assign party leaders enjoying other party responsibility, Nepal opposed to Oli saying that double responsibility should not be given to them.

Nepal faction in the party is not satisfied from Oli as he is trying to assign his confidants in the party posts.

People’s News Monitoring Service