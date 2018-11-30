NSU launches sit-in to press leadership for its 12th general assembly

By Our Reporter

The Nepal Student Union, student wing of the Nepali Congress (NC), on November 25 staged a sit-in at the NC party office to put pressure on the leadership to create an environment conducive to convene its 12th general convention.

The NSU leaders accused the leadership of postponing the convention by extending two month’s deadline even without consultation with the NSU.

The meeting of the NC central working committee held on November 17 extended two month’s deadline to organise the general convention.

Meanwhile, the NC central working committee meeting held on November 25 decided not to add office bearers in its amended statute. This decision taken by majority in the CC had irked the rival factions led by Ram Chandra Poudel and Krishna sitaula, who want addition in the number of office bearers.

Likewise, they have objected to the provision to appoint 25 per cent CC members by the party president.

In the meeting, party statute draft was provided to the central committee members for study. The party statute draft will be endorsed by the Mahasamiti meeting scheduled for December 14-18 in Kathmandu.

Meanwhile, the chairmen of NC district committees are gathering at Kakani of Nuwakot on Friday for a two-day meeting. Likewise, the treasurers of the district committees are gathering in Dhading on December 31 for a meeting in Dhading on December 30.