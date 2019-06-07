NMB Bank’s clean energy initiatives

Kathmandu, 8 June: On the occasion of World Environment Day, NMB Bank conducted series of programmes across the country. The bank inaugurated 50K grid tie solar roof top system with net metering in its head office.

The system is expected to cover 70 per cent of electricity consumption in the bank’s head office. The system was jointly inaugurated by Sunil KC, CEO of NMB Bank and Madhusudan Adhikari, executive director of Alternative Energy Promotion Centre, as per a media release issued by the bank.

The bank has also launched a new scheme for financing of bicycles on EMI basis through NMB VISA cards.The objective of the scheme is to encourage people to opt for bicycles as a mode of transport so as to help reduce carbon footprints and safeguard the environment. Meanwhile, the bank also undertook plantation of 100 saplings in Kageshwori Manohara Municipality in Kathmandu.

People’s News Monitoring Service