Nirmala Panta’s parents in fast unto death

By Our Reporter

Parents of Nirmala Panta, the 13-year-old victim of rape and murder, have launched their fast unto death in front of the District Administration Office of Kanchanpur since Sunday.

The poor parents were compelled to resort to fast unto death seeking justice after the government failed to trace the guilty even in three months after their daughter was raped and murdered in Kanchanpur.

Nirmala who had left home on July 26 to go to her friend Rosahni Bam’s home was raped and murdered. Her body was found in a sugarcane field on July 27. However, when the police administration made some suspicious move during the initial investigation, the incident became a national issue, prompting the government formed one committee after another to investigate into the case. However, nothing was revealed behind the heinous crime in three months.

The government sacked two police officers—SP Dilli Raj Bista and Inspector Jagadish Prasad Bhatta for

their negligence in the investigation of the case. But this move resulted counterproductive as the parents and relatives ofNirmala as well as the rights activists smelt rats in the move claiming that the two police officers were removed to divert the attention of the locals.

Besides Niramal’s father Yagya Raj, mother Durga Devi Panta, relatives and human rights activists have also joined the sit-in.

They have continued their hunger strike for four days and said that they would continue it until the guilty was arrested and made public. “We will continue our strike untilthe criminals were arrested and made public,” Yanga Raj said on Monday.

The fast-unto death is expected to exert pressure on the government to find the guilty in the case. However, when many of the evidences were destroyed, there is a little chance to unveil the mystery behind the killing of Nirmala.