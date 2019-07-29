NCP marred by dispute and division

Kathmandu, 30 July: The ruling Nepal Communist Party secretariat meeting held on Monday to decide the names of the heads of its various departments ended inconclusively as it could not reach consensus.

Though the leaders demanded more time for homework, the internal rift amongst senior leaders could not be settled. According to senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal, disputes have surfaced over the position of the chief of party’s school department. Some senior party leaders like party spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha, party secretariat member Ishwor Pokharel, leaders Jhala Nath Khanal, Ghana Shyam Bhusal, Beduram Bhusal and Ram Karki have been demanding the post. The leaders have said that they would hammer out differences in the next meeting scheduled for August 13.

People’s News Monitoring Service