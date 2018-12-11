NC presses for Winter Session of the Parliament

By Our Reporter

Nepali Congress, the main opposition party in the parliament, has called for convening the Winter Session of the Federal Parliament at the earliest.

According to RSS, Chief Whip of the NC parliamentary party Bal Krishna Khand, said it was imperative to call the parliament session at the earliest possible since it was necessary to discuss and debate on the burning issues of the nation and topics of public concern as well as formulate laws.

He said that the government had so far not consulted with the main opposition party in connection with convening the parliament session.

“It has been long since the parliament session has not run. More than 300 old laws have to be amended in consonance with the constitution and there are still more laws directly concerned with the province and local levels that have to be discussed and passed by parliament. That’s why the parliament session needs to be called at the earliest possible,” he said.

Deputy leader of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) parliamentary party Subas Nembang, said the parliament session would be called in consultation once the repair and maintenance of the various equipment including microphones and seats in the assembly hall of the parliament building is over.

The Parliament Secretariat is currently expediting the repair and maintenance of the required equipments while the government has been stepping up preparations for the bills that need to be presented in the coming session.

CPN parliamentary party Chief Whip, Dev Prasad Gurung said it was the government’s responsibility to call the parliament session and it has been making preparations for the same.

Federal Parliament Secretariat spokesperson Dr Roj Nath Pandey said that the parliament session would be convened at an appropriate time taking into consideration the constitutional provision.