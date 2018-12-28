NC Mahasamitee meet concludes adding 8 office bearers

By Our Reporter

The Mahasamiti meeting of the Nepali Congress concluded on Sunday increasing the number of office bearers to 14 from six.

Initially, called for four days from December 15, the meeting had to be extended for additional five days when the CWC failed to endorse the amendment draft of the party statute due to disputes among the three factions, with establishment denying to increase the number of office bearers and elect them directly and the factions led by Ram Chandra Paudel and Krishna Sitaula demanding increase of office bearers and electing them directly.

However, party president Sher Bahadur Deuba had to give up his stance and agree to increase the number of office bearers and elect 13 of the 14 office bearers directly. Only treasurer will now be nominated by the party president.

The Central Working Committee of the Nepali Congress endorsed the amendment draft of the party’s statute on Friday seven days after the Mahasamiti meeting began.

However, half of the representatives of the Mahasamiti, the powerful body of the party, had returned home by the time rival factions reached a consensus. They even failed to get the amended draft of the statute. The Mahasamiti meeting endorsed the draft on Sunday.

Speaking at the concluding session of the event, NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba and senior leader Ramchandra Paudel pledged to end factionalism in the party to fight the ‘authoritarian regime’ led by KP Sharma Oli. Deuba also urged participants to be ready to take to the streets against the government. He said party workers should strive to make the party the number one outfit.

However, the meeting failed to give a message of unity, instead it became yet another incident to expose incompetency of party president Deuba in leading the largest democratic party.

The Mahasamiti issued a 15-point resolution blaming the government for minimising the opposition’s role and politicising government institutions. It stated that Oli was trying to turn government institutions into his own party’s wings.

The amendment draft of the statute was presented in the on-going Mahasamiti meeting of the party on Saturday by party general secretary and coordinator of the statute amendment draft committee Purna Bahadur Khadka.

Khadka had presented the draft in the CWC of the party on November 25 seeking its endorsement so that it could be tabled in the Mahasamiti meeting.

According to the new statute, NC will now have one president, two vice-presidents, two general secretaries, eight joint general secretaries and one treasurer. Among the office-bearers, the treasurer proposed by party president will be nominated by the CWC while others will be elected.

The present statute of the party has provisioned one president, one vice-president, two general secretaries, one joint general secretary and one treasurer. Of them, the president, one general secretary and treasurer used to be elected.

In the new development, the agenda of the Hindu state revival proposal was formally introduced in the Mahaasamiti meeting.

NC Dadeldhura president Karna Malla presented the proposal in the hall. Recording the agenda in the meeting, he handed over signatures of 709 representatives demanding the party should adopt the Hindu state by removing the secularism provisioned in the present Constitution. However, the proposal of the Hindu state was not included in its statute.