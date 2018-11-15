NC further postpones its Mahasamiti meeting

By Our Reporter

Nepali Congress, the main opposition party in the parliament, has further postponed its Mahasamiti meeting, citing that the committee constituted to prepare the draft of the statute amendment could not complete its task.

The NC leadership was under pressure to call the powerful Mahasamiti meeting after the party faced a humiliating defeat in the elections held last year, and party president Sher Bahadur Deuba promised to hold the meeting within August. But later he had fixed November 21-25 for the much-awaited meeting. Now again, a central working committee meeting held in the eve of Tihar further postponed the meeting for mid-December.

It was said that the meeting was postponed when the Purna Bahadur Khadka-led committee said that it would not complete the task of preparing the statute amendment draft before November 25. However, the differences regarding some provisions in the new draft have caused the delay in finalizing the draft. Sources said that Deuba intends to add more power to the party chief, which the dissenting factions have strongly opposed. Likewise, the dissenting factions want to increase the number of office bearers which the establishment has opposed.

Party president Deuba does not want to increase the number of office bearers after he appointed Bijaya Kumar Gachchhadar second vice president in the party by going against the provision of a single vice president in the party statute.

When the establishment has postponed the Mahasamiti meeting, the dissenting factions led by Ram Chandra Paudel and Krishna Prasad Sitaula have consolidated their power with the aim of cornering party boss Deuba. After Paudel hosted a tea reception for the leaders loyal to him, SujataKoirala threw a luncheon on Monday for the leaders of the dissenting factions.

Paudel, general secretary Dr Shashank Koirala, Prakashman Singh, Dr. Shekhar Koirala, Dr. Ram Sharan Mahat and Arjun Narasingh KC attended the meeting held at Koirala’s Mandikhatar residence.

The leaders also criticised the working style of party boss Deuba, and urged him to correct himself by abiding by the party statute.

These meetings show that Deuba will be facing tough challenge from the rival factions during the Mahasamiti meeting as well as in the next general convention of the party.