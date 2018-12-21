Friday , December 21 2018
Minister Sunar awarded ‘Dr Ambedkar International Award 2018’

1 week ago

Minister for Youth and Sports Jagat Bahadur Sunar has been honoured with ‘The Dr Ambedkar International Award 2018’ for his contribution to the upliftment, development and rights of Dalits and backward communities.
The award was handed to Minister Sunar amid a programme organised in New Delhi on Sunday by the Bharatiya Dalit ShahityaAkademi.
Established in the name of Dr BhimraoRamjiAmbedkar, the principal architect of India’s first constitution, the award is given every year to a person contributing to Dalit movements, art, literature and research.
“The honour is a respect for all fighting for ending caste-based discrimination and untouchability, and for social justice, equality, dignity for all Dalits and backward communities,” said elated minister Sunar after receiving the award. RSS

