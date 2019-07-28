Migrant works brought home using tax payers bucks

Kathmandu, 29 July : The Human Trafficking Bureau has rescued a total of 251 Nepali migrant workers from various countries in the past five months utilizing the rescue fund.

The rescued migrant workers dominating women were taken to destination countries like India, Kyrgyzstan, Kuwait, Libya and Kenya under various pretexts and false promise of good jobs and left stranded there, said a Bureau official, adding that approximately 200 were rescued from India alone.

The total 11 cases relating to human trafficking have been registered with the Bureau so far and of 41 people named as suspects in the trafficking case, 12 have been arrested, and a search has been launched for 29 others, according to the Bureau .

People’s News Monitoring Service