Media back up NHRC’s autonomy

Kathmandu, 2 May: The main stream media of Nepal have stood by National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) opposing the unlawful move taken by the arrogant government of two-third majority. The blatant attempts to curtail the rights of the constitutional human rights watchdog has drawn flak.

The editorials in The Himalayan Times and The Kathmandu Post lambast the NHRC bill registered at the federal parliament that attempts to curtail the constitutional rights of the Commission. The bill makes it mandatory for the NHRC to recommend cases against human rights violators, individuals and institutions to the Attorney General.

People’s News Monitoring Service