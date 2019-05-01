Ajod insurance Ltd.
Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
Home / Political News / Current News / Media back up NHRC’s autonomy
Machhapuchre Bank

Media back up NHRC’s autonomy

10 hours ago

Kathmandu, 2 May: The main stream media of Nepal have stood by National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) opposing the unlawful move taken by the arrogant government of two-third majority. The blatant attempts to curtail the rights of the constitutional human rights watchdog has drawn flak.

The editorials in The Himalayan Times and The Kathmandu Post lambast the NHRC bill registered at the federal parliament that attempts to curtail the constitutional rights of the Commission. The bill makes it mandatory for the NHRC to recommend cases against human rights violators, individuals and institutions to the Attorney General.

People’s News Monitoring Service

Check Also

PM tells bureaucrats to change mindset

By Our Reporter Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has asked the planners and bureaucracy to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rs 2500 per year
© Copyright 2019,People's Review, All Rights Reserved