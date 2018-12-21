Labour Minister Bista addresses Marrakech meeting

By Our Reporter

Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security Gokarna Raj Bista addressed the plenary session of the Intergovernmental Conference for Safe, Orderly Migration (GCM) on Monday, The meeting was held in Marrakech, Morocco, from Dec 10-11.

According to the Permanent Mission of Nepal to the United Nations, New York, the Minister expressed that the adoption of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration represents a historic milestone in the governance of international migration.

Referring to the extensive consultations and negotiations over the last two years, Minister Bista highlighted that the process has given better understanding of international migration, its contribution to the development of countries of origin as well as destination, and its related challenges.

Sharing the priorities of the Nepali delegation, Minister Bista emphasised on the objectives related to decent work, fair recruitment, and skills recognition, addressing vulnerabilities of migrant workers, including women, and reducing the cost of remittances.

He also shared the new initiatives and reform measures undertaken by the Government of Nepal to ensure better service delivery and fair and ethical recruitment, and said that “we do not want migration to be a matter of compulsion.”

Earlier in the morning, the GCM was formally adopted by the Intergovernmental Conference.

Minister Bista held a bilateral meeting on Sunday evening with his Qatari counterpart Yousef bin Mohamed al-Othman Fakhro on the sidelines of the Conference.

During the meeting, the leader duo discussed the comprehensive aspects of the labour migration from Nepal, and focused the vulnerabilities and better governance of labour migration, it has been said.

Likewise, the meeting also discussed that a meeting of technical terms from both Nepal and Qatar can work out the details for new initiatives and mechanisms including the possibility of updating the Bilateral Labour Agreement between the two countries.