Joshi again recommended for CJ

By Our Reporter

The Judicial Council meeting has again recommend Justice Deepak Raj Joshi, who was rejected for CJ by the special committee for parliamentary hearing four months ago, and Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana for the post of Chief Justice.

A meeting of the council held on Monday made the recommendation. Sitting CJ Om Prakash Mishra is retiring on December 31 on age ground.

The Constitutional Council recommends the name of the new CJ a month before the incumbent CJ retires.

The Constitutional Council chaired by prime minister includes CJ, leader of the main opposition party, speaker and deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, and chairman of the National Assembly.

Joshi was rejected by the special committee for parliamentary hearing on August 3 on the basis of a two-thirds majority. CPN had expected Joshi to resign after being rejected by its lawmakers but Joshi assumed office on September 10 after staying in leave for a few weeks.

However, the meeting of the Constitutional Council could not convened to recommend the CJ on Monday as main opposition leader Sher Bahadur Deuba sought time to attend the meeting.