Jomsom Airport shut

Kathmandu, 8 June: Jomsom Airport in Mustang is to be closed for 15 days beginning from today for runway improvement works.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), the works to overlay the runway with asphalt are underway. The runway was blacktopped 20 years ago last time. The Apex Construction Company has been awarded the contract for upgrading the runway at a cost of Rs 90 million. Though the works had begun some four months ago, adverse weather accompanied by snowfall hampered the progress.

People’s News Monitoring Service