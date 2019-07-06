Investment, tourism and culture promotion in Thailand

Kathmandu, 6 July: The Embassy of Nepal in Bangkok, in cooperation of Honorary Consul of Nepal in Phuket, Non Resident Nepalis Association National Coordination Council (NRNA NCC)Thailand and Thai-Nepali Association (TNA), jointly organized “Nepal Evening 2019”, an investment, tourism and culture promotion programme, in Phuket, Thailand yesterday.

On the occasion, AnchaleeVanichTepabutr, Member of Parliamet and former Secretary General to the Prime Minister of Thailand, PrakobWongmaneerung, Vice-Governor of Phuket, senior Thai government officials,prominent Thai entrepreneurs, travel/tour operators, media persons and representatives of NRNA NCC Thailand and TNA were present.

Welcoming the guests Honorary Consul Pranee Sakulpipatana requested the Thai travel/tour operators tofurther promote Nepal’s tourism attractions in Thailand.

Highlighting the existing Nepal-Thailand relations, Ambassador of Nepal to Thailand Ganesh Prasad Dhakal said that the two countries have huge potential for bilateral cooperation in various sectors, especially tourism and investment.

He shed light on the prospects of investment opportunities in Nepal and called on the Thai investors for their investment and technology transfer in energy, infrastructure, tourism, agriculture, minerals and mines, among others. The Ambassador requested the Thai airlines to operate their flights connecting Gautam Buddha International Airport in Bhairahawa with Thai cities to promote religious tourism, according to a press release issued by Embassy of Nepal, Bangkok.

He also requested the Thai travel/tour operators to publicize the tourism attractions of Nepal among Thai people and encourage them to visit Nepal in order to make the Government’s campaign of Visit Nepal Year 2020 a success.

Speaking on the occasion, PrakobWongmaneerung, Vice-Governor of Phuket,stressed the need of further cooperation between Nepal and Thailand in the fields of investment, tourism, culture and sport.

KosinPhonmang, Chief of Phuket Passport Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, made a presentation on Nepal-Thailand Relations.

Thai adventure-traveller to Nepal, Sayam Hanpat shared his experiences of travelling in Nepal with audience and encouraged them to visit Nepal.

During the programme, investment and tourism promotional materials were distributed, Nepali cultural performances were presented and Nepali food was served.

People’s News Monitoring Service