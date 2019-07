Kathmandu, 30 July:Police have seized a car having Indian registration number with a cache of marijuana hidden in it .

Police have also arrested four Indian nationals who were on board on the charge of smuggling marijuana.Acting on a tip-off, police seized 60 kg marijuana that was hidden inside the Indian car from Birgunj-25 close to the dry port, according to district police office, Parsa. Four Indian nationals have been arrested in this connection.

People’s News Monitoring Service