How is NC’s proposed draft of Statute?

By Our Reporter

The draft statute of the Nepali Congress (NC) that General Secretary Purna Bahadur Khadka, who is also the coordinator of the statute drafting committee, presented to the Central Working Committee meeting at the party headquarters in Sanepa on Sunday has proposed barring leaders from holding two positions in the party at the same time.

The draft has proposed not giving another position to those already holding a position in the party or its sister organisations or any other NC’s affiliate organisations. The draft has also proposed barring people from taking membership of more than one sister organisation at the same time.

Similarly, the document has proposed increasing the number of Central Working Committee members to 141, with 106 directly elected members from the general convention and 25 per cent of them nominated by party chair.

The draft statute proposes for 28 central departments and 22 provincial departments. Each central level department will have 51 members.

However, the party leaders will be presenting their views on the proposed party statute during the Central Working Committee meeting called for today.