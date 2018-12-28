Hindu Rastra issue raised by NC irks Dahal

By Our Reporter

Chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal looked worried after the issue of the Hindu State entered the Mahasamiti meeting of the Nepali Congress.

When over half of the Mahasamiti representatives gathered in Kathmandu exerted the party leadership to make Nepal a Hindu state by running a signature campaign, Dahal, who was a key figure in inserting the provision of secularism in a conspiring way in the Interim Constitution expressed his dislike to the move of the NC by criticising it.

Speaking on the issue, he claimed that returning to Hindu state would be a regressive move.

However, NC spokesperson Bishwa Prakash Sharma replied him that communists should not teach NC on religious issue.

The agenda of the Hindu state revival proposal was formally introduced in the Mahaasamiti meeting by handing over signatures of 709 representatives demanding the party should adopt the Hindu state by removing the secularism provisioned in the present Constitution.