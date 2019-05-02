Ajod insurance Ltd.
Government’s policies and programmes tomorrow

6 mins ago

Kathmandu, May 2: The government is to present its policies and programmes for the coming fiscal year in both houses of the Federal Parliament on Friday.
President Bidya Devi Bhandari would present the government’s policies and programmes in the joint session of the House of Representatives and National Assembly on Friday afternoon, according to the Parliament Secretariat.
People’s News Monitoring Service

