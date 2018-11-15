Government nominates three ambassadors

By Our Reporter

The cabinet meeting on 11 November has purposed three names for the ambassadorial assignment abroad, including India.Nilamar Acharya, member, Nepal-India Eminent Persons’ Group and former minister, has been purposed as the new ambassador to India. Accordingly, the government has named Krishna Prasad Dhakal as the ambassador to UAE and Udayaraj Pandey has been selected as the ambassador to Malaysia. Dhaka is the joint secretary at the Foreign Ministry and Pandey is the former ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, the government had named former chief election commissioner Nilkantha Upreti as the ambassador to India, however, after a constitutional controversy, his name was dropped.

The government is yet to officially confirm the report.