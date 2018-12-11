Government draws flaks for hosting the Asia Pacific Summit

By Our Reporter

The hosting of the controversial Asia Pacific Summit with the CPN government as its co-organiser has made the K P Oli-led CPN government more unpopular among the people.

The media and social sites are full of comments against the government making the mockery of the powerful government for spending energies and resources for the summit of a controversial Christian organisation.

Even the leaders and cadres of the ruling CPN have heavily criticised the government for holding the summit of a particular religious group. CPN leader Bhim Rawal and Narayankaji Shrestha opposed the move while CPN leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal boycotted the summit. NC president Sher Bahadur Deuba, Khil Raj Regmi, Dr Baburam Bhattarai also did not attend the summit.

Prime Minister Oli stayed at Soaltee Hotel for three days to attend the summit while he sent his deputy Ishowr Pokharel to the airport to receive guests invited by a controversial INGO.

However, after severe criticism from public, PM Oli did not receive blessing from the so-called daughter of Jesus Christ at the eleventh hour. But he accepted the award of 100,000 US dollars, which he received without consent from the Council of the Ministers. The acceptance of the award had also drawn flaks.

Nepal is constitutionally a secular state although secularism was not the home-grown demand. Nepal was declared a secular state in an unfair way at the aegis of western organisations like EU by a few leaders. The involvement of the government in hosting the Asia Pacific Summit organised by the controversial Unification Church has finally disclosed the real face of former UML leaders, including Prime Minister Oli.

Ek Raj Dhakal leads the Nepal chapter of the Unification Church that hosted the gathering.

Although the Church also felicitated PM Oli with a prize of 100,000 US dollars, Nepalis were not happy with the award, because he agreed to receive it from a controversial Christian mission, widely believed to be the agent of the CIA.

Nepal is basically a Hindu state as over 80 per cent people here are Hindus. The Buddha was born in Nepal and several people here follow Buddhism. In recent years, the western organisations have launched a conversion drive by spending millions of dollars. When the Hindus and Buddhists were fed up with the government’s apathy to control the conversion drive, they have become angrier with the way the government supported a Christians’ summit spending millions of rupees.

However, the government’s controversial activities have encouraged the pro-Hindu people because they have proofs that Nepal was declared secularism to promote Christianity in Nepal, and the communists, in disguise, were supporting the mission to of the Christian organisations to spearhead the conversion drive in Nepal. Now when the people who had voted the CPN have strongly criticised the government, they will support any movement launched to make Nepal a Hindu state.

Of course, hosting and supporting the Asia-Pacific summit was the biggest blunder committed by the powerful government.