Global IME and Janta Bank merging

Kathmandu, 5 July: Two big commercial banks with branches all over Nepal have signed a memorandum of understanding to enter into a merger, acting promptly upon the instructions of the Central bank to ‘look for partners’.

According to Global IME Bank, Janta Bank and Global IME Bank have signed an the initial agreement today. The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Global IME Bank Chair Chandra Dhakal and Janta Bank Chair Keshav Raymajhi.

Though the two banks are yet to decide the modality of the merger, they have agreed to name Parshuram Kunwar as the CEO and Global IME’s Acting CEO Mahesh Dhakal as his deputy. The new bank will retain the name ‘Global IME’.

People’s News Monitoring Service