Four attackers arrested

Kathmandu, 6 July:The police have arrested four persons who were fleeing after stabbing two persons from Kathmandu.

A team from the Metropolitan Police Range, Kathmandu acting on a tip off arrested Asim Lama and Saroj Shrestha, both from Udayapur, Nishchal Alemagar from Kaski and Saroj Rai from Darjeeling in India.

According to police, they had been fleeing after attacking Bijaya Baniya of Okhaldhunga and Sudip Ghimire of Kathmandu in Chabahil with knifes, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Hobindra Bogati, adding that the attack took place following a dispute among them under the influence of illegal drugs.

People’s News Monitoring Service