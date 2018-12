By Our Reporter

A former staff of the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital Maharajgunj committed suicide at the hospital.

Krishna Bahadur Bohara, 76, of Kathmandu Metropolitan City-3 hung himself from the ceiling of a building inside the hospital on Sunday, said Deputy Superintendent of Police PhanindraPrasain. The reason of Bohara’s suicide is not yet known. Bohara, who worked at the hospital, retired in 2060 B.S.