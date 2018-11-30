DNA test of 16 others to be taken in Nirmala murder case, Nirmala’s father goes insane

By Our Reporter

The government has made preparations for conducting DNA tests of 16 more suspected men to ascertain the culprits of the unresolved murder of 13-year-old Nirmala Panta.

Earlier, the police headquarters had conducted DNA tests of four people in connection to the case.

It has already been more than four months since Panta was murdered after a gang-rape in in Kanchanpur district. Her body was found at a sugarcane field on July 27.

Various probe committees formed by the government and even the police headquarters are still clueless to confirm the main guilty involved in the heinous crime.

The police officials investigating into the case said the investigation was still going on.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and spokesperson at the police headquarters Uttam Raj Subedi said that the police headquarters was preparing to conduct the DNA tests of 16 additional people who are in the suspicious list of the Nepal Police. The DNA test will be conducted in two phases.

Earlier, the headquarters had tested the DNA of Superintendent of Police (SP) Dilliraj Bista, his son Kiran Bista, Dilip Singh Bista, locals Ayush Bista and Chakra Badu.

Meanwhile, father of Nirmala Panta, Yagya Raj Panta, was brought to Kathmandu from Bhimduttanagar of Kanchanpur by road ways on Sunday night.

Panta was brought here for treatment after his mental health started worsening.

He was staging a hunger strike with his family members and rights activists at Bhimduttangar from November 11.

The government said that the medical expenses of Nirmala’s father would be borne by the government.