Dispute surfaces in RJP, Forum

The two Madhes-based parties have been marred by internal disputes although only the dispute in the Rastriya Janata Party (RJP) has been spilled in the public.

The power sharing in the party is the major reasons for the growing dispute in these two regional parties.

However, the situation in the Upendra Yadav-led Federal Socialist Forum-Nepal has worsened, and probably the party will be divided soon.

In a meeting of the office bearers of the party held last week, a proposal demanding action against party vice chair Renu Yadav was submitted stating that her acts were against the party statute.

When the proposal was floated Renu tendered her resignation and left the meeting. She was accused of abusing the province committees while making them take controversial decisions.

The FSF-N whose chair is Deputy Prime Minister in the Federal Government had not decided to mark the Constitution Day as a black day, but she had decided to mark the black day by issuing a statement from the Province-2 committee.

Although assistant general secretary Prakash Adhikari refuted Renu’s statement, the latter insisted on marking the black day although her party was leading the province government formed under the same constitution.

She had also scolded assistant secretary Adhikari on phone by using dirty words, and Adhikari also submitted the audio of her phone in the meeting.

Similarly, she had named party in-charges and co-in-charges in the eight districts of province 2 when party chair was outside the country. She had given responsibilities of the in-charge and assistant in charge to the leaders close to her. This was against the rule, and the leaders had strongly opposed her move.

A delegation of angry leaders met party chair opposing the activities of party vice chair Yadav, prompting party chief to call a meeting of the office bearers.

The meeting decided to annul all decisions taken by vice chair Renu Yadav.

After all her decisions were scrapped in the meeting, Renu started crying in the meeting citing the contributions she made to the party. When she started crying in the meeting, the party did not take any decision about her resignation.

The party said it would discuss Renu’s resignation in the meeting of the political committee of the party scheduled for December 6. The party has called its central committee meeting on December 8 and 9.

Likewise, the party had postponed its general convention to May 2019 from January 2019.