Dispute in CPN spills over after boycott of secretariat meeting

The leaders of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal have not been happy with the way Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has been working.

It was evident from the boycott of a secretariat meeting of the party by four influential CPN leaders.

Former Prime Ministers Madhav Kumar Nepal and Jhalanath Khanal, and leaders Bhim Rawal and Narayan Kaji Shrestha who had gathered at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar for the party’s Secretariat meeting scheduled for 3:00 pm on December 8, but when the party chairpersons and general secretary did now show up for the meeting even at 3:15 pm, the four leaders skipped the meeting in protest.

Party Spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha said they left in protest to pressure the party leadership to start party meetings on time and manage party affairs in a more systematic way.

Shrestha said the party had decided in the previous Secretariat meeting that they would start meetings on the scheduled time and if there was any valid reason for delaying the scheduled meetings by more than 15 minutes, then the leadership would duly notify about it, but the leadership did not issue such notification today.

“We waited for 15 minutes more, but we did not get any notification after which we left,” he said.

The four leaders reportedly left Baluwatar saying that they felt snubbed as they were made to wait for long. Other members of the Standing Committee Ishwa Pokharel and Ram Bahadur Thapa had not reached Baluwatar when these four leaders were present.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal were present in Baluwatar but were talking to some people about the health condition of former member of Parliament Mani Khambu, who recently underwent surgery.

However, a majority meeting held next day called the standing committee meeting of the party for coming Saturday (on December 15).