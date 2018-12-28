Dipak Manange gets bail

By Our Reporter

Notorious gangster Deepak Manange aka Rajeev Gurung who was elected to the Province Assembly of Gandaki Province has been released from jail following an order from the Supreme Court on last Thursday.

A division bench of Justices Sharada Prasad Ghimire and Bam Kumar Shrestha issued the order.

Manange, who was elected as an independent candidate to a provincial assembly seat from Manang district, had been in the Dillibazaar prison for an attempted murder case.

Responding to an appeal lodged at the Supreme Court against the decision of the Appellate Court, the apex court ordered the release of Manange according to Civil Code 2020.

In the appeal, Manange had demanded a review of his case. He also posted a bail amount of Rs 27,375.

According to legal provision, Manange does not need to stay behind the bars until the final verdict is issued on the case.

A police team deployed from the Metropolitan Police Range, Kathmandu, had arrested him from Swoyambhu, Kathmandu on April 19, 2018.

Earlier in January this year, the Supreme Court (SC) had convicted Manange in an attempted murder case and sentenced him to five years in prison.