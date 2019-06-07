Ajod insurance Ltd.
Denmark, Canada Missions being shut

6 mins ago

Kathmandu, 8 June:  Acting promptly upon the report of Restructuring Task Force on Nepal’s Foreign Missions Abroad, the government is mulling to shut down the Nepal embassies based in Denmark, Canada, Spain and South Africa.

According to Nayapatrika daily, the task force headed by former Ambassador Rudra Kumar Nepal has recommended those foreign missions to be shut and add new ones in Singapore, Turkey, Italy, Kenya, Bhutan, Maldives, and Afghanistan for better and effective international outreach of Nepal’s diplomacy.

