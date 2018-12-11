Conflict deepens in RJP-N

By Our Reporter

Conflict within the Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal has deepened further this week affecting the party activities.

The dispute flared up in the Madhes-based party, a conglomeration of six erstwhile parties, after Rajendra Mahato took the charge of the coordinator of the party presidium by removing Mahantha Thakur. While ousting Thakur from the post of coordinator, Mahato and other leaders tried to insult the senior leader.

Thakur, former coordinator of the party presidium, refused to attend a meeting called by Mahato on Friday prompting the new coordinator to cancel the meeting.

Leaders close to Thakur objected to “violation” of the party statute, which says that all decisions of the party’s six-member presidium should be unanimous. They have seriously objected to Mahato’s appointment as the coordinator arguing that there was no consensus on it.

The November 20 meeting of the presidium decided to rotate the coordinator’s role with a majority vote of four leaders—Mahato, Sharat Singh Bhandari, Mahendra Yadav and Rajkishor Yadav.

Ever since the formation of the RJP-N in July last year, Thakur had been leading the presidium. Leaders of former Terai Madhes Loktantrik Party and Anil Jha have expressed reservations over Mahato’s election citing the lack of unanimity.

Leaders close Thakur and Anil Jha accused Mahendra Raya Yadav of making inappropriate comments against Thakur and they demanded action against him.

Meanwhile, Thakur left for New Delhi for a health check up on Sunday.