Committee to probe judges

Kathmandu, 30 July: The meeting of the Judicial Council (JC) has formed two committees to probe the performance of four judges of high court and district court.

According to the JC, the committees shall look into the case where three judges of high court, Pokhara issued an interim order in a case without jurisdiction while one judge of Kathmandu district court will face the probe panel over a disputed case decision. The committee led by Supreme Court Justice Sapana Pradhan Malla will look into the verdict passed by judges Jeevan Hari Adhikari, Ram Chandra Yadav and Nar Bahadur Shahi, over a dispute of excise tax involving a private company. The three judges have already been deputed to the Council.

Likewise, apex court Justice Tej Bahadur KC will lead a committee to investigate into the decision made by Kathmandu district judge Arjun Koirala, when he was serving at Lalitpur district court.

People’s News Monitoring Service