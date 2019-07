Kathmandu, 5 July: Chief Ministers of various provinces are currently abroad. However, none of them have informed diplomatic authorities while travelling abroad.

According to Annapurna Post daily, some Chief Ministers are attending a conference held by NRNA while others are on a personal visit. Province 3 CM Dor Mani Paudel and Province 5 CM Shanker Pokhael both are in China. However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not know about their foreign junket.

People’s News Monitoring Service