Kathmandu, 2 May: As Nepal has become a party to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the state visit paid by the Head of the State in this connection, has been portrayed as a boon to Nepal in some section of Nepali media.

The main article in the op-ed page of The Kathmandu Post under the heading ‘Good Neighbours,’ by Gao Liang states that the parleys between the Chinese President and his Nepali counterpart has set the tone for future cooperation. Provided that Nepal can balance geo-political realities, BRI will add in development.

People’s News Monitoring Service