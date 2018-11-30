Biplav Maoist shows its strength in Kathmandu

By Our Reporter

The CPN-Maoist-led by Netra Bikram Chand ‘Biplav’ exhibited its strength in Kathmandu on Saturday by organising a mass-meeting and challenging to the government to punish the guilty involved in the rape and murder of 13-year-old Nirmala Panta of Kanchanpur.

Although general secretary Biplav did not appear in the meeting fearing arrest, the party spokesperson Khadga Bahadur Biswakarma claimed that son(s) of the leaders in the government were involved in the raping and killing of Nirmala and the government would never dare to arrest them.

Addressing the mass meeting, Prakanda said his party would investigate into the case and take action against the culprits.

With such threats from a leader of an outlawed political group, sons and leaders of the ruling parties have been terrified.

“It has now been clear that no other than the people in the government, and the sons and daughters of the ruling leaders have involved in the rape and murder of Panta. Otherwise, the government should have arrested the culprits,” he said.

He further said that his party would identify arrest and take actions against the rapist and murderer.

He argued that in the footage of the CC cameras which were damaged were seen the sons of a few leaders.

He accused the government led by K P Oli of showing sympathy to corrupt.

He termed Tourism Minister Rabindra Adhikari as a hypocrite and accused Minister Bina Magar, without mentioning her name, of involving in corrupt practices in the Melamchi Drinking Water Project.

He said that PM Oli would be unable to do anything as he was cordoned by the brokers, capitalists and corrupt men.

A significant number of supporters of the party had arrived in Kathmandu to participate in the mass meeting.

Meanwhile Bibeksheel-Sajha leaders have sought Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa’s resignation citing his inability to nab the culprit involved in raping and killing Panta.

Leader Ujjwal Thapa of the party in his tweet said that the Home Minister should step down on the moral ground for his failure to identify and arrest the culprit involved in the rape and murder case.

Nirmala Panta was raped and killed on July 26 and her body was found at a sugarcane filed on July 27.