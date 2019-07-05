Billions being invested on fast track project

Kathmandu, 5 July: The Government is planning to add Rs 63 billion to the Kathmandu-Terai fast track project.

According to Nagarik daily, the initial DPR prepared by an Indian firm two years ago had put the cost of completion at Rs 112 billion however a recent DPR prepared by a Korean firm has estimated that it will take Rs 175 billion to complete the project. This has raised concerns as many believe that there has been some sort of irregularity as the cost of the project increased by 56 per cent in two years.

People’s News Monitoring Service