Be Christian to get a job

By Our Reporter

The Teach for Nepal, an INGO, has published a wanted notice in local newspapers. In the notice for requirement of a trainee teacher, it is stated that the applicant has to be a Christian by religion, the person has to be studied in a Christian College and has to summit recommendation letter from a Church.

Since Nepal has become a secular nation, the Christian community has become active. The Christians have intensified their campaign for opening of new Churches and conversion of religion has also been intensified. Basically, poor and backward people are the target of the Christianity campaigners.